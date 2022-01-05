Report doesn't identify cause of November plane crash

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — The preliminary report on a plane crash that killed three people in northwest Nebraska in November doesn't identify the cause of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Wednesday that the plane's takeoff appeared normal before it crashed on Nov. 21, and no anomalies were found in the plane's engines or instruments.

But most of the airplane's wreckage was consumed by fire after it crashed about a mile and a half away from the Chadron airport. The report said the plane climbed to about 200 feet before turning to the right and descending into a hillside.

The plane had dropped off a passenger in Chadron and refueled before it took off again.

The federal agency will continue investigating the crash of the six-passenger Cessna T310R.

Officials have said the crash killed Dr. Matthew Bruner, 44, who was the chief medical officer at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, his son Noah Bruner, 21, and Gering resident Sydnee Brester, 19. Brester was a family friend of the Bruners.

