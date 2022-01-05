 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Report doesn't identify cause of November plane crash

The preliminary report on a plane crash that killed three people in northwest Nebraska in November doesn’t identify the cause of the crash

  • 0

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — The preliminary report on a plane crash that killed three people in northwest Nebraska in November doesn't identify the cause of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Wednesday that the plane's takeoff appeared normal before it crashed on Nov. 21, and no anomalies were found in the plane's engines or instruments.

But most of the airplane's wreckage was consumed by fire after it crashed about a mile and a half away from the Chadron airport. The report said the plane climbed to about 200 feet before turning to the right and descending into a hillside.

The plane had dropped off a passenger in Chadron and refueled before it took off again.

The federal agency will continue investigating the crash of the six-passenger Cessna T310R.

Officials have said the crash killed Dr. Matthew Bruner, 44, who was the chief medical officer at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, his son Noah Bruner, 21, and Gering resident Sydnee Brester, 19. Brester was a family friend of the Bruners.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon launches 'Alexa Together'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News