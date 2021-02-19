Report: Spill from Mead ethanol plant likely 4M gallons

MEAD, Neb. (AP) — A frozen underground pipe that burst last week likely spilled 4 million gallons of wastewater from a troubled ethanol plant in eastern Nebraska, according to a report by state environmental officials.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy said officials with the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead has submitted a plan to clean up the spill, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

On Feb. 12, plant officials reported the accidental discharge that happened after a frozen pipe on the side of a large digester tank burst, releasing manure from the nearby feedlot and thin stillage from the ethanol plant.

Because the plant uses treated seed instead of harvested grain, it’s likely the thin stillage is contaminated with pesticides, which have been detected in the plant’s lagoons and other waste byproducts at high concentrations.