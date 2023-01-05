 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Republican Jim Pillen sworn in as 41st governor of Nebraska

Jim Pillen has been sworn in as Nebraska's 41st governor, joining a slew of Republicans who claimed all of the state’s top executive offices

  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jim Pillen was sworn in Thursday as the 41st governor of Nebraska, joining a slew of Republicans who claimed all of the state's top executive offices.

Pillen was elected in November, defeating Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen's toughest race came during the contentious primary, in which he had to defeat eight other candidates, including one backed by former President Donald Trump.

One of Pillen's first acts as governor will be to appoint someone to the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Ben Sasse, who is stepping down to become president of the University of Florida. Pillen is widely expected to name his predecessor, former Gov. Pete Ricketts, who endorsed Pillen early in the primary and and financially contributed to his campaign.

Pillen has also vowed to push to change Nebraska’s school funding formula to a per-student basis. Critics say the plan could cost the state's largest districts — which serve the most disadvantaged populations — up to $270 million. Currently, public schools are mostly funded through equalization aid, which goes heavily to those high-need districts.

People are also reading…

Also sworn in Thursday were Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, State Treasurer John Murante, state Attorney General Mike Hilgers, and State Auditor Mike Foley — all Republicans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight streetcar

Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight streetcar

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses. Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it. But city officials are moving forward with the streetcar because they believe it will spur development, including Mutual of Omaha's planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown.

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes will be falling and wages rising as new laws take effect Sunday in numerous states. The new year will bring higher minimum wages in 23 states. More than a dozen states will enact tax cuts. The January list of new laws also includes several affecting personal liberties. Cash bail no longer can be required of people accused of crimes in Illinois. Alabama will become the 25th state to allow concealed handguns without a permit. In California, police will no longer be able to stop pedestrians for jaywalking, unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.

Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Nebraska woman

A man is charged with murder in the death of Nebraska woman whose body was found in Kansas. The Douglas County Attorney's Office says 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, of Topeka, Kansas, was charged Friday after the body of Cari Allen, of Omaha, was found last month in a shallow grave near Topeka. Scott had previously been charged with kidnapping Allen. Prosecutors said the two had dated before Allen broke up with Scott about two weeks before she disappeared in November. Scott was arrested in Belize Dec. 7. Allen's body was found near Topeka on Dec. 21. Police have not said how she died.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine fortifying its defences: Kyiv fears Russian troops deployment from Belarus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News