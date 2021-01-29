 Skip to main content
Resident, 2 police officers injured in Nebraska house fire
Resident, 2 police officers injured in Nebraska house fire

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A woman remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday a day after a Kearney house fire that injured her and two police officers, officials said.

The fire was reported Thursday morning by a neighbor who spotted heavy smoke coming from the home, the Kearney Hub reported. The neighbor said he saw officers who were first to arrive kick open a door to the home, and firefighters soon arrived and pulled a woman in her 70s from the burning house.

The woman was taken with life-threatening injuries to a Kearney hospital, then to a Lincoln burn unit, officials said. Her name had not been released by midday Friday. The two officers were treated for smoke inhalation and released. No other injuries were reported.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

