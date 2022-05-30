Residents evacuate as fire rages at Omaha chemical company

Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening into a crowd of bystanders while an annual Memorial Day weekend “cruise” night was wrapping up in Nebraska’s capital. Two women, ages 20 and 22, had been inside one of the cars and died in the Sunday night crash on O Street in Lincoln. One person was reported in critical condition and the others were treated at hospitals for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police say they do not believe the act was intentional. They say the two cars were not participating in the annual “Americruise” event, which has been taking place in Lincoln since the early 1990s.