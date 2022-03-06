Residents surprised by closure of Beatrice senior center

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Staff and residents of the Kensington Senior Living Center in Beatrice were surprised last week to learn the center is closing its doors for good later this year.

Agemark Senior Living, which owns the downtown center in Beatrice, announced the location will cease operations on April 15.

Jill Strouf, who has been the director of the Kensington for around seven years, said rising costs have been hurting the business in recent years, but she was still shocked to hear the center will close for good.

“We’ve known for a little bit that the revenue has not been the best for the Kensington,” she told the Beatrice Daily Sun. “I think when COVID hit and just the inflation of the prices it just really took a turn for us. It would be different if people were leaving because they were upset or something, but what’s hard is they wanted their loved ones to stay here until the end. That’s what’s upsetting and hard for us, this is our family.”

The Kensington has 45 staff members and currently has 43 residents.

Staff are scrambling to find new housing for the residents, with many expected to relocate to Homestead House in Beatrice.

That’s the plan for husband and wife Willard and ValGean Wiese, who have lived at the Kensington for 1 ½ years.

“It was a shock, but they found us a place to go,” ValGean Wiese said. “That was the biggest concern, where we would go. We were just shocked that we have to move so quickly again. I feel sorry for all of the employees who now have to find jobs. We’re family. Maybe a little closer than our regular family. They care about us.”

“Our daughter is in Colorado so it was hard for her to do anything for us,” Willard Wiese added. “About all we have is nieces and nephews, and there aren’t very many of those.”

Residents agreed the staff had been great to work with, and resident Elaine Champ, 95, added the personal freedom was a high point of living at the Kensington.

“For me it was about being able to go to things if I wanted to or just stay in my room if I wanted to,” she said. “Being able to choose what I wanted to do was very important to me. This was quite a surprise. I was glad that they were able to come and talk to me in my room and tell me that it was being closed.”

A press release from Agemark said the pandemic resulted in increased operating costs, and the company was unable to find solutions that wouldn’t have a negative impact on patient care.

The company intends to sell the historic building, which is located at Sixth and Court streets in the heart of downtown.

Initially a hotel, the building was constructed in 1924 to replace the original Paddock Hotel, which was built in 1887 and was destroyed by a fire in 1919.

The Paddock Hotel ceased operation in 1970 and was then converted to a residence for senior citizens. The Paddock Hotel was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.

Strouf added the closure date may be extended if all residents don’t have a new place to stay, and that helping them transition is the top priority.

“We just love and care for the residents,” she said. “They love it here and the staff does, too. That’s the most heartbreaking thing, everyone says they don’t want to leave here, and I truly believe that. This is a second home to everybody. We have the best staff in Gage County. These staff members care about the residents. It’s amazing and hard to find.”

