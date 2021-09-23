Restarted Nebraska hospital transfer system sees complaints

Last week during a media briefing, a Bryan Health official said the new transfer center had not proved helpful.

Dr. Pete Lueninghoener, a family physician in the small north-central Nebraska city of O’Neill, also recounted two recent cases in which the transfer center was of little help. In one, calls to the transfer center for a patient with a perforated bowel rang unanswered. Staff ended up making nearly a dozen calls themselves to find an available ICU bed and surgeon, Lueninghoener said.

In the second case, Lueninghoener said O’Neill hospital staff called the transfer center trying to find a larger hospital for a COVID-19 patient who needed more specialized care. Lueninghoener said a person did answer the phone that time, but had no idea where O’Neill was located.

“My impression was that he was definitely not located in our state, and there was a good possibility that he was not even located in our country,” Lueninghoener said.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, said he was aware of concerns regarding the transfer center. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement Wednesday that a working group of coalitions, facilities, subject matter experts, NOMI and DHHS has been created to “address needs and feedback with the transfer center as well as to enhance standard operating procedures for operations going forward.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.