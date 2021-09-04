 Skip to main content
Return, services set for Nebraska man killed in Afghanistan
AP

Return, services set for Nebraska man killed in Afghanistan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The remains of a Marine from Omaha who died in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan will be returned to the city on Friday, his family said.

Services for Cpl. Daegan Page, 23, are scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Millard.

Page was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in the bombing at the Kabul airport, which also killed at least 169 Afghans.

The family said seating inside the church will be limited but they are looking for another facility to accommodate the many people who hope to attend.

Page will be buried in Omaha National Cemetery.

“We know many, many people are preparing to make plans to help welcome home Daegan, and we want to thank each and every one of you in advance for helping us honor his sacrifice,” the family said. “No one could have prepared us for any of this, but the outpouring of support for our family has been a godsend.”

