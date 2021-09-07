 Skip to main content
Rhino gets loose in behind-the-scenes area at Omaha's zoo
Rhino gets loose in behind-the-scenes area at Omaha's zoo

Take a look back at some of these old photos of animals at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo.

OMAHA -- A rhinoceros at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium briefly escaped its enclosure Tuesday afternoon.

Indian rhino (copy)

Jontu, an Indian rhino, is shown in this photo from May 2018 getting used to his surroundings in the Asian Highlands. Jontu briefly got out of his enclosure Tuesday in a behind-the-scenes area. No one was injured.

Keepers spotted Jontu, an Indian rhino, outside of his enclosure about 1 p.m., said Dan Cassidy, the zoo's vice president of animal management.

Jontu was grazing in a behind-the-scenes area outside of the rhino barn, Cassidy said.

After zoo staff spotted him, zoogoers were asked to leave the area and shelter in buildings.

Cassidy said the public was never in danger.

Zoo staff train for animal escapes fairly regularly, Cassidy said.

By the time zoo officials talked to reporters, Jontu was back in his enclosure. During his brief time outside, he showed no signs of aggression, Cassidy said.

Officials think Jontu nosed open a latch on a door that wasn’t locked properly.

The zoo is home to two species of rhinoceros — the Indian rhino and the Southern white rhino.

 

