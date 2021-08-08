Ricketts acts to prevent stations from running out of gas

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order easing restrictions on the hours truck drivers hauling gasoline can work.
A Nebraska gas station trade association told the Omaha World-Herald that there’s been a fuel shortage in the state, and trucks hauling gasoline to stations face long waits to load up.
Ricketts’ order is meant to prevent gas stations from running out of fuel.
The order will be in effect through August.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.
Locations
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!