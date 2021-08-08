 Skip to main content
Ricketts acts to prevent stations from running out of gas
AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order easing restrictions on the hours truck drivers hauling gasoline can work.

A Nebraska gas station trade association told the Omaha World-Herald that there’s been a fuel shortage in the state, and trucks hauling gasoline to stations face long waits to load up.

Ricketts’ order is meant to prevent gas stations from running out of fuel.

The order will be in effect through August.

