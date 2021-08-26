Ricketts declares staffing emergency in Nebraska hospitals

“The reason we’re not doing a COVID emergency is because this is a hospital staffing emergency. We’re being very specific,” Ricketts said at a news conference, noting the increase in non-virus hospitalizations.

Some health officials have been critical of the decision to stop releasing the detailed information, arguing that it makes it harder to track the the virus and potentially slow its spread.

“We are in many ways flying blind,” said Dr. James Lawler, one of the leaders of the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The new staffing emergency waives various state licensing and education requirements for health care workers to try to encourage more people to take jobs at Nebraska hospitals. Ricketts said it will continue through at least the end of the year.

The Republican governor also issued a health order, effective Monday, that will require hospitals to limit certain non-essential surgeries that can be postponed four or more weeks to ease pressure on health care workers.