Ricketts defends change to Nebraska virus vaccination plan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday defended the state's decision to prioritize the elderly for coronavirus vaccination shots over people with underlying health conditions, noting that most Nebraska residents who have died so far were at least 65 years old.

Ricketts made the comments after his administration amended its coronavirus vaccination plan earlier this week.

People who have cancer, diabetes and other major health problems were previously eligible in the current phase of the state's vaccination plan, but they were removed from their spot on the list so health officials could focus on older residents. Essential workers such as first responders, teachers and corrections employees also qualify, but state officials have ordered local public health districts and pharmacies to give at least 90% of their available doses to senior citizens.

Approximately 82% of the 2,043 people who have died from the virus in Nebraska were at least 65 years old, according to the state's online tracking portal. When people who are at least 55 years old are included in that group, the percentage jumps to 93%.

“When you look at the data, the single biggest correlation is age," Ricketts said at a news conference.