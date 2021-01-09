Ricketts hints at ballot measure if property tax push fails

State senators have passed dozens of laws over the last decade to try to slow the growth of property taxes, but rates have continued to rise.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, chairwoman of the tax-focused Revenue Committee, said more of the burden is shifting to homeowners in Nebraska's larger cities and pressure will build on urban lawmakers.

“People are going to get their property tax bills and see that they're not going down," she said. “We can't keep this up.”

One state lawmaker who has worked on property tax ballot initiatives in the past said he's confident voters across the state would approve a tax cut.

“Every time we polled people, it was their number one issue, whether they were 18 or 80 and whether they lived in Scottsbluff or Omaha," said Sen. Steve Erdman, of Bayard, .

Erdman has introduced a constitutional amendment this year that would replace most of the state's taxes with a single “consumption tax,” based on purchases, with tax credits for low-income residents who would be disproportionately affected. The proposal has eight cosponsors, but it still faces long odds in the Legislature.