Ricketts: Nebraska could receive new J&J vaccine this week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska could get its first doses of drug-maker Johnson & Johnson's new coronavirus vaccine as early as this week, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.

Ricketts said the state has been allowed to order up 15,000 doses, but state officials don't yet know how much they'll get.

The announcement came days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine, clearing the way for a third shot that's shown to be effective. Unlike the vaccines from manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna, which require two doses to provide full immunity, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be delivered in one shot.

Ricketts said the state also expects to get 18,720 Pfizer doses and 17,000 Moderna doses this week. He said he was told on a recent call between governors and the White House that the Johnson & Johnson supplies may be inconsistent for the first few weeks of the rollout.

“We may be allowed to order 15,000 this week, but may not be able to get that many in weeks two and three,” he said a coronavirus news conference.