Ricketts' order shutters Nebraska dine-in restaurants statewide, including in South Sioux City

The governor's order also bans gatherings of more than 10 people; prohibits elective surgeries and other procedures; bars schools from bringing in students through May 31 and cancels all extracurricular school activities; and requires individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to self-quarantine for 14 days.

As of Saturday, Nebraska had reported a total of 323 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and eight deaths attributed to the virus.

The Douglas County Health Department confirmed two new deaths Saturday from the virus -- a man in his 80s who was a resident of the Douglas County Health Center, a long-term care facility, and a woman older than 70. Both had multiple underlying medical conditions.

The expanded order Friday night was followed Saturday by news that a Nebraska State Penitentiary staff member tested positive for COVID-19 -- the first confirmed case within the state’s prison system.

A news release Saturday from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services say the infected staff member is the first confirmed case of the virus to be diagnosed among any state inmates or staff members. No other people who have been in contact with the staff member have shown symptoms, the release said, and the infected staff member has been isolated at home for the past 10 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

