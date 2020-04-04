Ricketts' order shutters Nebraska dine-in restaurants statewide, including in South Sioux City

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday announced an order closing dine-in restaurants and bars, which will be in effect for all 93 counties in the state.
With Ricketts' order, Nebraska joins other states, including Iowa, in barring public establishments from serving patrons inside due to the risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus. But Nebraska still remains one of the few to have no local or statewide shelter-at-home orders, along with Iowa, the Dakotas and Arkansas.
Previously, the governor had taken a regional approach, banning gatherings and closing restaurants in areas that had confirmed virus cases that couldn't be traced. These closures never applied to Dakota, Dixon, Thurston, Wayne or Cedar counties, which have not yet had a confirmed case of the virus.
Restaurants and bars in the state will still be allowed to provide take-out food and drink, but patrons will not be allowed inside. The order went into effect Friday night and will remain in effect through May 11.
It's unknown exactly how many establishments remained open in South Sioux City or other Northeast Nebraska communities prior to Ricketts' order.
The governor's order also bans gatherings of more than 10 people; prohibits elective surgeries and other procedures; bars schools from bringing in students through May 31 and cancels all extracurricular school activities; and requires individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to self-quarantine for 14 days.
As of Saturday, Nebraska had reported a total of 323 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and eight deaths attributed to the virus.
The Douglas County Health Department confirmed two new deaths Saturday from the virus -- a man in his 80s who was a resident of the Douglas County Health Center, a long-term care facility, and a woman older than 70. Both had multiple underlying medical conditions.
The expanded order Friday night was followed Saturday by news that a Nebraska State Penitentiary staff member tested positive for COVID-19 -- the first confirmed case within the state’s prison system.
A news release Saturday from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services say the infected staff member is the first confirmed case of the virus to be diagnosed among any state inmates or staff members. No other people who have been in contact with the staff member have shown symptoms, the release said, and the infected staff member has been isolated at home for the past 10 days.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
