Ricketts predicts return to normal in K-12 schools this fall

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday predicted a return to normal in Nebraska's K-12 schools by this fall after a year of coronavirus restrictions that included mask-wearing in classrooms and remote learning.

Ricketts said the state appears to be in good shape with its vaccination efforts and virus-related hospitalizations, which have now fallen below 100 statewide.

“Given where we are right now, it's my expectation that we will not need these pandemic restrictions this fall,” Ricketts said at a press event in Omaha.

Ricketts, a Republican, made the comments as he encouraged Nebraska's new high school graduates to get vaccinated if they haven't already. He said he also supports younger children getting vaccinated, as long as a vaccine has been federally approved for a child's age group and the parents give consent.

“We really want our high school graduates to get that vaccine,” he said.

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan said the district has worked with Douglas County public health officials to provide vaccination sites and share information about vaccines with students and families.

“We must not let up on our health and safety focus,” she said.