Ricketts sees return to normal by 2nd half of this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Early in the pandemic, Gov. Pete Ricketts delivered a simple message to Nebraskans to try to keep the coronavirus from spreading: If you want to see Husker football in the fall, you had better comply with social distancing measures.

The warning fell a bit short, as Nebraska was forced to play its home games in a mostly empty Memorial Stadium. But now, on the anniversary of the state's first known coronavirus case, Ricketts said he's increasingly confident fans will be able to see those games in-person later this year.

“I think there's a light at the end of the tunnel,” Ricketts said in an Associated Press interview. “We're just asking for people's patience, to hang with us for a few more months to get through this. But by the second half of the year, we'll be starting to get back to normal."

Ricketts pointed to the state's ramped-up testing and vaccination efforts. More than 11% of residents who are at least 16 years old have been vaccinated so far, placing Nebraska in the middle of the pack among states.