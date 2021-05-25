Ricketts urges lawmakers to uphold SNAP expansion veto

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts urged Nebraska lawmakers on Tuesday to uphold his veto of a bill that would let more residents collect food-assistance benefits, arguing that it would slow the state's recovery from the pandemic.

The Republican governor said in his veto letter that the measure would create a disincentive for recipients to seek better-paying jobs at a time when many businesses are desperate for workers.

“We should remove any incentives that would slow reopening, regrowth, re-employment and reconnecting," he said in his letter to lawmakers. "Whether intended or not, (the bill) discourages Nebraskans from returning to work."

The veto issued Monday drew swift condemnation from advocates for the poor, who argued that many recipients are working families with children who are still struggling because of the pandemic. They also pointed out that the expansion would be paid with existing money and have no impact on the state budget. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP or food stamps, is paid with federal money.