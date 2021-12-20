Ricketts urges vaccinations, testing amid omicron concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday urged Nebraska residents to get vaccinated and tested for the coronavirus and seek early treatment for severe symptoms amid concerns about the omicron variant and the prospect of a jump in new cases over the holidays.

Ricketts issued the holiday warning as leading Nebraska virus experts warned that the new variant appears to be more transmissible, making it a threat even if it isn't as lethal as other variants.

Ricketts said he was concerned because roughly 90% of the people hospitalized with the virus in Nebraska are unvaccinated, and the upcoming holidays will mean more large family gatherings. Ricketts said he has been vaccinated and received a booster shot, but like many Republicans, he opposes vaccine and mask mandates.

“Everybody who has not been vaccinated yet can help out by getting vaccinated,” Ricketts said at a news conference. “The best defense we have against the virus is making sure we get the vaccine.”

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, said it’s too early to know whether the variant will lead to a surge in cases in Nebraska.

The state's hospitals were treating 523 coronavirus patients as of Monday, well short of this year's peak of 637, but health officials have expressed worries about the omicron variant. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 987 in 2020.

At a separate news briefing in Omaha, Nebraska public health experts warned that the omicron variant could overwhelm hospitals even if it isn't as deadly as other variants because it spreads much more easily.

“This is the most dangerous scenario we have faced, really, since spring of 2020,” said Dr. James Lawler, co-director of the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Even if the virus is only half as severe in most people, “we'll produce so many cases that it will overrun our health system,” said Lawler, an associate professor of medicine.

Lawler said the greatest risk over the holidays is not traveling but gathering in large groups in close spaces. He said people can mitigate the risk with masks, social-distancing and by getting vaccinated.

Ricketts also announced that he will extend several current public health orders through March 31, 2022. The orders, in place since October, relaxed licensing requirements for health care officials to try to address chronic worker shortages that worsened during the pandemic. They were initially set to expire at the year's end.

Ricketts said the state will also request additional funding from the federal government to boost reimbursement rates for long-term care facilities, allowing nursing homes to collect more money so they can offer better pay to try to attract more workers.

