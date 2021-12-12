Rink closure leaves Grand Island skaters seeking winter home

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — When news of the permanent closure of Skate Island was announced, a group of dedicated roller skating enthusiasts sprung into action.

SkateGI is a grassroots club for area skaters, like founding members Tracy Adrian and Leigh Lillibridge. The two local women said they are among about 50 people involved in SkateGI.

Both have a history with roller skating. Adrian was a bit of a skate prodigy, she said.

“Mom and Dad put me on skates when I was 18 months old. They skated on dates, so I grew up out there. I worked there. I was on the competition team. I did roller derby as an adult later. It’s something woven into the fabric of our lives because we worked out there (Skate Island). So many birthday parties… so many memories.”

Lillibridge’s skating resume is shorter, but still holds fond memories.

“I skated a bit when I was younger, but I was more of a dancer.” When Lillibridge’s son, Jonah, was six, he attended a birthday part at a skating rink. “We had a hard time getting him off the floor that day,” Lillibridge remembered. “I think he skated for six hours. We lived there pretty much for the next several years. Over time, my husband and I were like, OK, I guess we’re skaters.”

Fittingly, Jonah and Adrian’s son Brody are active in SkateGI activities.

The Grand Island Independent reports the greatest obstacle facing SkateGI members – and area roller skaters in general – has been finding a place to skate. Lillibridge said proximity is a problem. “Right now the closest indoor skating is ... Ravenna. Their Lions Club group does skating for fundraising in their auditorium. There is a small skating rink in York, one in Beatrice.”

In late spring, SkateGI started discussions with Grand Island Parks and Recreation to find a place for skating. The city entity agreed to let the group have organized skating events at Pier Park, utilizing the park’s tennis court.

The first open skate was in July at the park.

Lillibridge said the partnership has been enthusiastically received. “At our last event think I counted 70 people here.” That isn’t particularly unusual, Lillibridge said. “The skating community is very tight knit in Grand Island. People come out to skate, or some people would just come out and visit because they hadn’t seen people for such a long time.”

The setup has worked so far, and has even included a DJ: Brandon Warner of Black Tie Entertainment, a skating enthusiast himself.

“This just fits right into the niche of my company. This is something different, something I can do to give back to the community,” Warner said. “With community support, we’re hoping that it continues to grow and bring back the livelihood of skating.”

Unseasonably warm weather has allowed skating events to stretch into December, but when it comes to a facility for use in inclement weather, SkateGI currently has no options.

Lillibridge said the group is appreciative of the current setup, but as December rolls on, the group understands the weather won’t cooperate forever.

“We’ve had several organized skates (at Pier Park) with good attendance for those skate enthusiasts who have their own skates. Now we’re looking for a partner that would allow us to pay them rent so we could have a couple of skate sessions there a month,” Lilligbridge said.

She said school gyms, community rooms, multipurpose rooms and church multipurpose rooms are examples of what would be suitable. Should an organization agree to host SkateGI’s events, SkateGI would pay to use the facility.

“We can rent by the session,” Lillibridge said. “It needs to be a decent sized, multipurpose room.”

Adrian said she understands some might be hesitant in the event there is an accident or the floor surface is damaged.

“Most people are worried about damages and liability. Yes, we will work with event insurance to get the liability covered. As far as floor damage, I have skated on a lot of different surfaces, and I don’t see much more or less damage from boots and high heels on floors.”

Someday, perhaps, a proper skating facility will come back to Grand Island. Skate Island owners, the Anderson family, tried to keep their doors open, they said in a statement released at the time permanent closure was announced.

“We explored multiple paths back to reopening and even vetted a sale to a large roller rink operator out of Colorado. Unfortunately, there was not an option to rebuild that was economically feasible.”

For Adrian and Lillibridge, the idea of a new facility is a dream nearly unattainable. Lillibridge said, “It is a multimillion dollar endeavor.”

She said it would require “someone that was a huge benefactor, or community grants or something like development funds.”

Adrian said the dream is still there, though.

“It’s not something out of the question to come, but we wanted to start small. Let’s use the tennis court. Let’s see if we can do that, and just give ourselves a place to meet with one another for a while until we do find a home.”

