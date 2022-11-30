Robotic dinosaurs up to 35 feet tall will be on display next year at attraction near Ashland

An animatronic brachiosaurus is part of an exhibition created by Dino Dan, Inc. It and other robotic dinosaurs will be on display starting in May at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland.
Courtesy photo
An animatronic majungasaurus is part of an exhibition created by Dino Dan, Inc. It and other robotic dinosaurs will be on display starting in May at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland.
The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland is preparing to welcome a big addition next summer: life-sized robotic dinosaurs.
Beginning May 5, 2023, animatronic dinosaurs will be scattered throughout the 440-acre drive-through park for the Jurassic Adventure experience. The creatures, which can move and make sounds, are up to 60 feet long and 35 feet tall.
Jurassic Adventure is an exhibition created by Dino Don Inc., a company founded by dinosaur expert "Dino" Don Lessem. Lessem was an adviser to Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" film, and he has supervised excavations and skeletal reconstructions of some of the largest dinosaurs ever found.
"We have gone to great lengths to ensure the most accurate dinosaur robots in the world, and dinosaur fans love them," Lessem said in a news release.
Lessem's exhibitions have attracted millions of visitors across the world. Currently, his company has exhibits on display at zoos and museums in New York, Texas, Denmark, Scotland and Germany, among others.
Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm. It's the latest sign that the outbreak has kept spreading after having already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County. All the chickens on the Nebraska farm are being killed to limit the spread of the disease. Officials say the virus presents little risk to human health because human cases are extremely rare and infected birds aren't allowed into the nation's food supply.
President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass legislation to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks. Biden said Monday that a tentative agreement approved in September provided a pay raise for workers, protected their health care benefits and improved their leave policy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers will take up legislation to impose those terms this week. If Congress acts, it will end the negotiations between four rail unions that rejected their deals and the railroads. Eight other rail unions have ratified their deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett donated more than $750 million in Berkshire Hathaway stock to the four foundations run by his family Wednesday. Unlike Buffett's planned annual gifts to charity each summer, the recipients didn't include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Buffett has been making donations to the five charities every year since 2006, when he unveiled a plan to give away his fortune over time, with the Gates Foundation receiving the biggest donations. Wednesday’s donations mark the first time the 92-year-old has made a second major gift within the same year.
An animatronic brachiosaurus is part of an exhibition created by Dino Dan, Inc. It and other robotic dinosaurs will be on display starting in May at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland.
An animatronic majungasaurus is part of an exhibition created by Dino Dan, Inc. It and other robotic dinosaurs will be on display starting in May at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland.