Rocket booster components made in Lincoln part of NASA's return trip to the moon

On Monday evening, nearly two weeks after blasting off from Launch Complex 39B at Cape Canaveral, Florida, NASA’s Orion Spacecraft reached its furthest point from Earth, some 268,000 miles into space.

The test of the space capsule that will one day carry Americans back to the moon was made possible by the success of the Space Launch System, a rocket taller and more powerful than the Saturn V that shot Apollo astronauts skyward a half-century ago.

And along with the thousands of other components critical to the success of the launch system and NASA's Artemis project as a whole was a series of specialized tanks designed, engineered and built in Lincoln.

Manufactured by General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, the composite overwrapped pressure vessels, or COPVs, maintain pressure inside the launch system’s fuel tanks during liftoff, ensuring the rocket can achieve the 8.8 million pounds of maximum thrust needed to escape the Earth’s atmosphere.

It’s a rarely seen piece of equipment General Dynamics has built at its Lincoln facility near 27th and Superior streets for nearly as long as Americans have been going to space.

The Lincoln plant opened in 1963 when the location wasn’t served by city water and could only be accessed via gravel roads. General Dynamics purchased the plant in 2002, and embarked on an expansion as recently as 2019.

“We’ve been supporting NASA here for almost 50 years,” said Timothy Ek, senior director and general manager of the aerospace and defense contractor’s Lincoln operations. “We’ve had some of our products on every shuttle, Skylab, the International Space Station and a lot of these unmanned missions.”

General Dynamics’s biggest customers include major players in spaceflight and national defense — Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Aerojet Rocketdyne.

They also supply pressure vessels for contractors that work closely with several military branches, including the Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as the United States’ chief space agency.

Key to the pressure vessels' success in those systems is the technique with which they are fabricated: filament winding, which involves wrapping impregnated fibers around a cylindrical mandrel rotated mechanically on a spindle.

Think of it as the opposite of machining a part, Ek said, where the piece of hardware or equipment emerges as solid pieces of material are gradually cut away or removed.

Instead of removing material, fibers coated with an epoxy are applied systematically to the mandrel. The result is a durable, air-tight vessel that can be used in flotation and emergency power systems, to provide compressed gas for spacecraft subsystems, or propulsion.

The Lincoln facility has been supporting the Artemis mission for nearly a decade, Ek said, including an intense four-year period that included a back-and-forth with NASA over the designs and qualification of a pressure vessel to be included in the program.

More than 40 employees have worked over the last decade on products General Dynamics has supplied or will supply NASA.

“There is a tremendous amount of engineering that goes into this, and NASA’s got some brilliant engineers that ask a lot of tough questions,” Ek explained. “Every time they ask a question, we have to put together a very detailed response to ensure we’re answering it.”

Ultimately, what General Dynamics developed with NASA’s approval was a composite overwrapped pressure vessel approximately 6 feet long and 3 feet in diameter. Weighing 400 pounds, the COPV used in the SLS is filled with helium to a pressure of roughly 4,500 pounds-per square inch.

As the liquid oxygen in the fuel tanks is depleted, helium is released from the tanks, backfilling them and ensuring they maintain the needed pressure to keep the engines running at maximum thrust for eight minutes, which sees the SLS achieve speeds 23 times the speed of sound.

“They assist in that initial thrust to get the vehicle off the ground,” Ek said.

Five COPVs built in Lincoln between 2015 and 2016 were installed on the core stage of the SLS vehicle that ignited on Nov. 13; four more COPVs were part of the upper stage to provide an added boost to push the Orion Spacecraft toward the moon.

Ek said General Dynamics has already delivered the pressure vessels that will be included in the Artemis II mission scheduled for May 2024 that will put astronauts back into lunar orbit in a dress rehearsal for an eventual landing.

“The first one was unmanned, but they are eventually going to put astronauts in it,” he said, “so it’s very, very critical that every piece of that huge launch vehicle works right.”

The Lincoln facility is also in the process of building the pressure vessels for Artemis III’s planned landing in 2025 — potentially the first moon landing since Apollo 17 in 1972 — including three more components filled with helium or oxygen for the crew that will travel to the lunar surface with the astronauts.

Artemis IV and any subsequent launches could also include pressure vessels that originated in Lincoln. The company is ready to continue fabricating those parts as NASA needs them in the future, Ek said.

With much of General Dynamics’ applications geared toward national defense, Ek said the Lincoln facility and its employees are proud to be a part of America’s return to the moon, and exploration of space beyond.

“Oftentimes, our products don’t get used, they are there for when our nation needs it, or ‘in case of,’” he said. “It’s nice to see these actually being used to put astronauts back on the moon, and our employees are going to be able to tell their friends, family and their grandkids — as I will — we had a small part to do with it.”