Rolling blackouts expected across Nebraska Wednesday

OMAHA — Nebraska Public Power District instituted rolling blackouts across much of the state Wednesday morning, officials announced, due to constraints on the regional power grid.

NPPD announced just before 9 a.m. it was moving to a level 3 energy emergency level — the highest — which calls for power shutoffs. Officials said that planned blackouts would last about 45 minutes or longer "until further notice."

NPPD, the largest electric utility in the state, covers all or parts of 86 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

NPPD spokesperson Mark Becker said it's unclear how long blackouts will be needed. On Tuesday, planned outages in NPPD's area occurred for about two hours in the morning, he said.

"I thought for sure we would see something earlier this morning, but apparently now people are getting moving and businesses are opening up," Becker said. "It's constantly changing."

Blackouts will not affect hospitals, correctional facilities, emergency operation centers, police departments or fire stations, Becker said.