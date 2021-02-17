Rolling blackouts expected across Nebraska Wednesday

7 Day Forecast
OMAHA — Nebraska Public Power District instituted rolling blackouts across much of the state Wednesday morning, officials announced, due to constraints on the regional power grid.
NPPD announced just before 9 a.m. it was moving to a level 3 energy emergency level — the highest — which calls for power shutoffs. Officials said that planned blackouts would last about 45 minutes or longer "until further notice."
NPPD, the largest electric utility in the state, covers all or parts of 86 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.
NPPD spokesperson Mark Becker said it's unclear how long blackouts will be needed. On Tuesday, planned outages in NPPD's area occurred for about two hours in the morning, he said.
"I thought for sure we would see something earlier this morning, but apparently now people are getting moving and businesses are opening up," Becker said. "It's constantly changing."
Blackouts will not affect hospitals, correctional facilities, emergency operation centers, police departments or fire stations, Becker said.
Due to frigid temperatures throughout the Midwest, demand for power has outweighed the supply of the Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities from 17 states, including NPPD, Omaha Public Power District and the Lincoln Electric System.
SPP has told utilities that it needs a certain amount of energy off the grid, which is the reason for the planned outages. On Tuesday, rolling blackouts occurred in the Omaha area for about four hours, starting at 6:50 a.m.
Jodi Baker, a spokeswoman for OPPD, said as of about 9:30 a.m. that SPP has not told OPPD officials to curtail any energy, but she couldn't say for sure that there would not be any in the future.
Record-breaking cold temperatures hit Nebraska
021721-owh-new-temperatures-ar01 (copy)
021721-owh-new-power-pic-cm001.jpg
021721-owh-new-temperatures-ar02 (copy)
021721-owh-new-power-pic-cm003.jpg
021721-owh-new-power-pic-cm004.jpg
021721-owh-new-temperatures-ar05 (copy)
021721-owh-new-power-pic-cm005.jpg
021721-owh-new-power-pic-cm006.jpg
021721-owh-new-power-pic-cm007.jpg
021721-owh-new-power-pic-cm008.jpg
021721-owh-new-power-pic-cm009.jpg
021721-owh-new-power-pic-cm010.jpg
021721-owh-new-power-pic-cm012.jpg
021721-owh-new-power-pic-cm013.jpg
021721-owh-new-power-pic-cm011.jpg
021721-owh-new-power-pic-cm002.jpg
021721-owh-new-runzas-pic-cm001
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH