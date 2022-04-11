Runoff in the upper Missouri River basin was less than half of normal in March, requiring a continued effort by federal officials to preserve the water stored in reservoirs in the upper basin while releasing the minimum needed to keep barges floating on the lower river.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week reported that March runoff above Sioux City, Iowa, was 48% of average.

John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said the low March runoff was due to dry soil conditions and below-normal precipitation.

With last week's update, the corps pared its forecast for total annual runoff by about 10 percentage points, to 69% of average. Remus attributed the reduced forecast to a lack of Plains snowpack, below-average snowpack in the mountains and overall dry conditions. About 85% of the Missouri River watershed is in drought or near-drought, according to the national Drought Monitor.

The corps is responsible for managing the flow of water out of six massive dams on the upper Missouri River. Remus said the corps has been taking steps to conserve water in those reservoirs while also providing water below the dams.

The river is a critical lifeline along its 2,300-mile length, providing drinking water and sustaining wildlife and industrial operations.

Remus said the corps will revisit its plans for reservoir releases this summer and could make additional curtailments.

The corps has been advising communities and other entities along the river to prepare for low water.

This week, the corps is conducting annual public meetings from Montana to Missouri on its management of the river. In Iowa and Nebraska the meetings are:

* Tuesday, 4 p.m., Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, Iowa.

* Wednesday, 4 p.m. Steinhart Lodge, 1888 Steinhart Park Road, Nebraska City.

