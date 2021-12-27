 Skip to main content
AP

Rural areas of Nebraska seeing nursing home closures

Several nursing homes are closing in rural areas of Nebraska, with officials citing a nursing shortage and Medicaid reimbursements that can’t keep up

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several nursing homes are closing in rural areas of Nebraska, with officials citing a nursing shortage and Medicaid reimbursements that can't keep up.

Nebraska Health Care Association President and CEO Jalene Carpenter told KETV-TV that at least six facilities closed or had partial closures this year.

The closures are forcing families to find new homes for loved ones. Some say they are searching up to 100 miles away for care.

Arapahoe’s Good Samaritan Society will shut down on Dec. 31. Mayor John Kollar says he is leaning on state lawmakers to take action.

