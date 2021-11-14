RV company plans northeastern Indiana expansion

LIGONIER, Ind. (AP) — A recreational vehicle manufacturer is planning a northeastern Indiana expansion that the company says could mean 500 new jobs over the next few years.

Elkhart-based Forest River RV announced this past week it has purchased three industrial park buildings in the Noble County city of Ligonier. The company plans to use the site an IBEX Travel Trailer production, parts and service center.

Forest River expects to start production at the new site by the end of November, with the first travel trailer expected to come off the production line in early December. The company is owned by Warren Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate.

Forest River already has another factory that employees about 160 workers in Ligonier, which is about 30 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

The company said it’s also investing more than $4.4 million to buy an additional 65 acres at the city’s industrial park to construct three additional buildings for a future expansion project.

The projects come as the RV industry that’s centered on northern Indiana continues seeing a business boom, with the RV Industry Association is projecting full-year shipment records for this year and 4% growth for 2022.

