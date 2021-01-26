Safety advocates urge Nebraska to tighten seat belt law

“Seat belt use by the back seat passenger is extremely important" and combats the misperception that riding in the backseat is safer than riding up front, Koeppe said.

Lawmakers also considered a proposal from Hilkemann that would bar drivers from using cell phones, except for hands-free devices. Hilkemann said he sees little difference in texting while driving, which is illegal in Nebraska, and dialing a number while driving. He said blue tooth headsets and voice-command phones have largely eliminated the need for looking at a phone screen when behind the wheel.

Hilkemann said 23 states and the District of Columbia have already passed laws to require hands-free sets when driving. If the Nebraska bill passes, violating the law would remain a secondary offense.

“It's a simple and significant message,” he said. “Don't hold your phone in your hands when you're behind the wheel.”

Robert Bell, executive director of the Nebraska Insurance Federation, said the insurers he represents have noticed a recent increase in distracted-driving crashes in Nebraska, resulting in more injuries and property damage.