Safety system outage ends; issue delayed flights at Omaha's Eppley Airfield

All flights from Omaha's Eppley Airfield were delayed Wednesday morning as the FAA worked to restore National Airspace System operations.

The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. Central Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. secretary of transportation, tweeted before 8 a.m. Wednesday that the FAA "has determined that the safety system affected by the overnight outage is fully restored, and the nationwide ground stop will be lifted effective immediately. I have directed an after-action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps."

A social media post from Eppley Airfield said the system outage affected flight operations across the U.S. People who were flying Wednesday were urged to check with their individual airline for flight status updates.

Flights also were delayed at the Lincoln Airport. According to its website, a United Airlines flight to Denver scheduled to depart at 6 a.m. left at 8:23 a.m., while a flight to Houston scheduled to leave at 6:24 left at 8:26. The website also showed a 7:50 a.m. flight to Chicago was delayed by about an hour.

Flights scheduled for later in the day were listed as being on time or only slightly delayed.

