Sarpy County Board ordered to hold off naming new treasurer

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A judge has granted a temporary injunction to keep the Sarpy County Board from naming a new county treasurer while a lawsuit filed by the ousted former treasurer proceeds.

District Judge Geoffrey Hall issued a temporary injunction this week in the lawsuit of Brian Zuger, television station WOWT reported.

Zuger was voted out of his elected office by the county board in April following a state auditor’s report earlier this year citing missteps by Zuger’s office that caused Millard Public Schools to miss out on a nearly $2.4 million tax payment, while Bellevue’s school district was overpaid by $2.3 million.

In all, the audit identified multiple issues that affected more than $12.5 million in public funds. Zuger has defended his work, saying his office had been trying to correct yearslong problems.

Zuger's attorney, Robert Schaefer, told WOWT his client is excited by the judge's decision to grant the temporary injunction and said he's confident he will win his case to get his elected seat back.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WOWT-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0