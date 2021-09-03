Sarpy County creates force to monitor use of force by police

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Sarpy County have announced measures to help police the police.

Several agencies within the county — including the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Papillion, La Vista ad Bellevue police departments and the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office — have collaborated to create the Sarpy County Force Investigation Team, the county announced Thursday in a news release.

The team’s focus will primarily be on officer use-of force incidents that result in serious bodily injury or death, and team members will receive on-going specialized training in use-of-force. Members from each agency will be part of the team, but team members will not take part in investigations into their own departments, the release said.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office also announced Thursday that it will issue 42 body-worn cameras for each of its road patrol deputies. Federal and local funding totaling $440,000 will pay for the body cameras.

The measures come following more than a year of nationwide protests and calls for racial justice over the deaths of Black Americans killed by law enforcement and complaints of increasingly militarized police forces across the country.

