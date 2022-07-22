Sarpy County takes steps to renovate Werner Park to meet new MLB standards

OMAHA - The Sarpy County Board took the first steps Tuesday toward complying with new standards being imposed by Major League Baseball for bringing the 11-year-old Werner Park up to snuff.

On a 4-0 vote, the board agreed to enter into a $76,000 contract with DLR Group Inc. for the architecture and engineering firm to come up with designs for renovating existing areas that will result in locker rooms for female staff members, an expanded weight room and a players lounge, among other improvements.

Perhaps most noticeable for fans, the upcoming renovations at the county-owned park will see the batter’s eye beyond the center field wall rise to a minimum of 30 feet above field level. The total anticipated construction cost for the park to meet MLB’s standards is $500,000.

Once DLR comes up with designs, the board will hire a construction manager to oversee the project. Construction is anticipated to begin in October and is expected to be completed by March 15, according to board documents.

Werner Park is home to the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Kansas City Royals’ Triple-A affiliate. The ballpark also is home to the Union Omaha soccer team.

In addition to the MLB-required improvements, the county will undertake three capital improvements projects that are estimated to cost $184,000.

One project consists of the creation of a new paved vehicular entrance ramp to right field. The other two projects consist of concrete repair at a crosswalk near a gate and carpet replacement within the Storm Chasers administrative offices.

Jacob Betsworth, a lieutenant with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office who oversees some county-owned facilities, noted to the board that Werner Park was one of the first minor league ballparks audited by MLB. He added the league is auditing all of its minor league parks over a three-year period.

“We drew the short straw and got the first year,” he said.

A press release said the county will shoulder the costs for the projects.

The county expects to make additional improvements to the park as required by MLB. Those improvements are likely to be considered in 2023.

MLB’s new requirements for Werner Park are part of the professional league’s overhaul of its minor league system. Before the 2021 baseball season, MLB downsized from 160 minor league teams to 120. Other changes include geographical realignment between minor league teams and their major league parent clubs.