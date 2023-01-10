 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Saunders County sheriff's deputy injured in crash continues to recover

  • 0

OMAHA — The Saunders County sheriff's deputy who was injured Friday night when his cruiser left the road and landed in a creek continues to recover, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.

At about 10 p.m. Friday, Deputy Dominic Leuck tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Nebraska 79 west of Malmo. The vehicle turned onto a county road and headed east before the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into a field.

Leuck then lost control of his cruiser, which ended up in a creek and caught fire.

The speeding driver, a 26-year-old man from Prague, sustained minor injuries. He was taken to the Saunders County Jail.

Leuck was taken to Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo and later transferred to CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

Leuck's injuries included a broken rib, a torn ligament in his ankle, a broken cheek bone, bruising of his lungs, a concussion, bruises and cuts, the Sheriff's Office said. He was released from the hospital Saturday.

People are also reading…

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Consuming too much sugar can cause inflammation and fatigue and increase your risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

The strangest court stories from 2022

Reporter Lori Pilger reviews hundreds of court cases each year. Here are some of the oddest stories from 2022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ivorian soldiers pardoned by Mali arrive home to heroes’ welcome

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News