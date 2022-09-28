School bus, semi collision in Nebraska injures 11 children

CHAMPION, Neb. (AP) — Eleven children and two adult drivers suffered an array of injuries when a semitrailer collided with a school bus in southwestern Nebraska, officials there said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a rural highway near Champion when a bus dropping off children from school turned left in front of a semi loaded with grain, a news release from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office said. I

The grain truck hit the rear passenger side of the bus, causing the bus to spin and tip over on its side, officials said. The truck was forced off the road and into a ditch.

Investigators said 11 children, ranging in age from 6 to 15, were on the bus at the time of the crash, and all were taken to the Chase County hospital “with a wide range of injuries.” The sheriff’s office says three of the children were later taken to regional trauma centers for treatment.

Officials have not released the names of the children or updated their medical conditions.

The bus driver was a 39-year-old man from Champion, officials said, and the truck driver was a 20-year-old man from Venango. Both were taken to the Chase County hospital with injuries.