 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

School bus, semi collision in Nebraska injures 11 children

Officials say 11 children and two adult drivers were injured when a semitrailer collided with a school bus in southwestern Nebraska

  • 0

CHAMPION, Neb. (AP) — Eleven children and two adult drivers suffered an array of injuries when a semitrailer collided with a school bus in southwestern Nebraska, officials there said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a rural highway near Champion when a bus dropping off children from school turned left in front of a semi loaded with grain, a news release from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office said. I

The grain truck hit the rear passenger side of the bus, causing the bus to spin and tip over on its side, officials said. The truck was forced off the road and into a ditch.

Investigators said 11 children, ranging in age from 6 to 15, were on the bus at the time of the crash, and all were taken to the Chase County hospital “with a wide range of injuries.” The sheriff’s office says three of the children were later taken to regional trauma centers for treatment.

People are also reading…

Officials have not released the names of the children or updated their medical conditions.

The bus driver was a 39-year-old man from Champion, officials said, and the truck driver was a 20-year-old man from Venango. Both were taken to the Chase County hospital with injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska man who threatened wildlife officer gets prison

An eastern Nebraska man who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer and brandishing a gun during a violent crime has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 24-year-old Cody Cape, of Blair, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 117 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Prosecutors say Cape was incensed when the wildlife officer cited him and a friend in October 2020 for a hunting and fishing violation near the DeSoto Wildlife Refuge. The friend later told police that Cape had explained ways he planned to kill the wildlife officer and his family.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescued Arabian red foxes released back into the wild in Syria

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News