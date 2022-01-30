School district to install cameras after boy's disappearance

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — The Papillion La Vista school district is planning to install surveillance cameras at its 16 elementary schools after a boy walked out of one of their schools last year and disappeared.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the district is considering spending $900,000 on the cameras inside and outside the schools with $500,000 of that coming from COVID-19 relief money. The cameras would be designed to cover school entrances and exits, driveways, drop-off areas, playgrounds, offices and other high-traffic areas.

Last May 17, Ryan Larsen slipped out of La Vista West Elementary School during classes around noon. Ryan, who has autism and suffers from epileptic seizures, was 11 years old at the time of his disappearance, but his 12th birthday was June 8.

After Ryan disappeared, there was a massive search effort that included hundreds of volunteers and assistance from the FBI, but police have been unable to find him. La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said the investigation remains open, but the more time passes, the harder it gets to find Ryan.

Ryan’s disappearance prompted the school district to look at adding cameras at its elementary schools. The district already has cameras at its middle and high schools.

“They heard from parents and staff and law enforcement at that particular time that you really should have cameras in your schools,” said Brett Richards, the school district’s assistant superintendent for business services.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

