Scottsbluff High flight simulator offers aviation experience

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Scottsbluff Air Force JROTC students are taking to the virtual skies this school year with the high-tech flight simulator that was purchased last spring and was put into use in the fall.

Lt. Col. Jeff Johnson, who leads the AFJROTC program at Scottsbluff High School, said the simulator supplements the ground school program that the district began this fall.

“It supplements our newly implemented pilot training ground school that the school district is funding,” he told the Scottsbluff Star-Herald. “It’s a collaboration with Robbin’s Aviation and Scottsbluff High School.”

Ground school is the first step toward obtaining a private pilot’s license, he said. The program at SHS is led by SMSgt. William Runk, and so far, 10 students have completed the course already, which means they’ll be able to take the FAA ground school test in the near future.

Since implementing the simulator, more students have become interested in the aviation field, Johnson said. Currently, there are another 16 students working on the simulator flight lessons.

“I’ve seen a great increase in students expressing interest in the aviation world once they are exposed to some simulator time,” he said, “and that’s important because there is a shortage of aviation personnel.”

The simulator and ground school program also help students get into competitive programs and receive scholarships, like the one JROTC cadet Michael Mickey received to attend flight school to certify him for his private pilot’s license this summer. It also gets students as close to flying without actually taking their feet off the ground.

“It gives students the benefit of experiencing flight and flight maneuvers that tie into our ground school at a fraction of the cost of actually flying,” Johnson said. “Our ground school helps students with their applications for the aviation (scholarships). … It all adds up on their applications and improves their chances of receiving those limited slots.”

Johnson and Runk said students take the training on the simulator seriously, despite it seeming a bit like a computer game at first. Students attest that once you hop on, though, it’s nothing like a videogame.

“It’s not easy, like picking up your Xbox controller,” Runk said. “You’ve got to use your feet and hands and the throttle and make all that stuff work.”

Johnson said, “The students really enjoy it, and they take it seriously when they are running their flight sessions.”

