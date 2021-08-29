Scottsbluff students get expert help in preparing sushi

“This is a college-level class,” Sakurada told the Star-Herald. “These are the advanced kids and they just want to do everything. They want to cooperate, they want to learn, they want to try. This is absolutely fantastic. You just have to show them once, and then they’re just ready to go.”

Eisenhauer, who didn’t have this kind of a program when she was in school, was not only glad that Sakurada took the initiative to start the program, but that students at her alma mater have really run with it. In fact, a 2021 SHS grad, Andrew Larson, will be attending the CIA this fall.

“It’s the first time I can remember a Scottsbluff High School student coming to the CIA since I’ve been there,” she said.

Larson, who will leave for New York this weekend, came to the sushi class to observe and meet one of his soon-to-be instructors. He said he liked meeting someone from the area who knew about the CIA.

“It’s kind of interesting because some people don’t even know what that is out here, so to have someone who works there and is familiar explaining part of it is nice,” he said.