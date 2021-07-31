Second teenager arrested in killing at Omaha park in July

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A second 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at Levi Carter Park, Omaha police said.

The teenager was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center Friday on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony in the July 3 shooting death of 18-year-old Travell Mountain, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

Police have not released the teenager's name because prosecutors have not decided whether he will be charged as a juvenile or an adult, police spokesman Officer Joe Nickerson said.

On July 8, a 16-year-old suspect turned himself in to law enforcement hours after a warrant was issued charging him with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

