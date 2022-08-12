Semi driver killed when truck collides with freight train in central Nebraska

The driver of a semitrailer was killed when the semi he was driving collided with a freight train west of Juniata.

Around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Adams County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the crash, which was a quarter-mile south of 12th Street Road and Roseland Avenue.

The semi, which was loaded with grain and heading north, collided with a westbound BNSF Railway train. The 29-year-old semi driver, Ryan P. Nemitz, was from rural Kearney.

Juniata is about 7 miles west of Hastings.