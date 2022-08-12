 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Semi driver killed when truck collides with freight train in central Nebraska

  • 0

The driver of a semitrailer was killed when the semi he was driving collided with a freight train west of Juniata.

Around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Adams County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the crash, which was a quarter-mile south of 12th Street Road and Roseland Avenue.

The semi, which was loaded with grain and heading north, collided with a westbound BNSF Railway train. The 29-year-old semi driver, Ryan P. Nemitz, was from rural Kearney.

Juniata is about 7 miles west of Hastings.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Something for everyone at Adams Homestead's 25th anniversary celebration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News