Service scheduled for aviation students killed in accident

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — A memorial service will be held Saturday for two international students at Western Nebraska Community College who died at the school's aviation maintenance building.

The school said Yemin An, 21, of Seoul, South Korea, and Zhaoxin Chen, 24, of Xi’an, China, died April 1 while working on an airplane engine inside the aviation maintenance building at the school in Sidney. Details about how the students died have not been released.

Both were sophomores in the school's aviation maintenance technician program. The school said both were members of the Phi Theta Kappa-Alpha Rho Omicron chapter and the Aviation Voc-Air student organization.

The service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Elk's Lodge in Sidney.

A memorial fund has been established to help aviation students with expenses such as traveling, counseling and other needs because instruction was paused after the deaths.

Any remaining funds will be used to establish a memorial scholarship for future aviation students to honor Yemin and Zhaoxin.

———

This story has been corrected to show the town where the college is located is called Sidney, not Sydney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0