Seven Afghanistan evacuees, including a US citizen, arrive in Omaha

Seven weary people walked off an airplane and into the arms of their Omaha relatives at Eppley Airfield on Thursday.
The three men, three women and a teenage girl are believed to be some of the first evacuees to reach Nebraska since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, setting off a frenzied rush to get Americans and endangered Afghan allies out of the country.
The group included a man who worked as an interpreter for U.S. forces, which put the whole family in danger of retaliation from the Taliban. They made a perilous escape from Afghanistan on a crowded U.S. military transport plane and then a grueling 10-day journey via Qatar and Germany before reaching Virginia this week.
They flew on commercial flights to Dallas and finally Omaha, landing just a few hours after a bombing at the Kabul airport where they had begun their trek and where people are still desperately seeking to flee.
“It was unbelievable,” said Zamir, a former Omaha resident who led the escape after becoming trapped in Afghanistan while visiting family. (The World-Herald is identifying members of the group by first name only because they have other relatives still in Afghanistan.) “I wasn’t thinking that we would get here.”
The group came to Omaha because of their family connections. Lutheran Family Services workers, several of whom were on hand to welcome the seven at the airport, will help them settle in Omaha.
“It’s nothing short of heroic and miraculous,” said Chris Tonniges, CEO of Lutheran Family Services.
The seven are the first evacuees to arrive in Nebraska, to Tonniges’ knowledge. How many more will come is not yet known. Lutheran Family Services, one of the main refugee resettlement agencies in Nebraska, is prepared to help 100 families begin making new lives in Lincoln and Omaha. But the situation is fluid, Tonniges said, depending not only on the chaos in Afghanistan but also on the availability of affordable housing in Nebraska, among other factors.
“It’s a terrible situation that they’re coming out of,” Tonniges said. “We’re glad we can open our arms, welcome them in the only way that we know how, which is a big Midwestern hello, and a hug along the way. And we can’t wait to help them get established here.”
Zamir and his brother Sharafat, both U.S. citizens, worked as interpreters for U.S. forces in Afghanistan. The group Zamir led to safety included his wife, his two other brothers and their wives, and his 14-year-old sister.
Sharafat and Zamir have been living in the U.S. for several years. They went home to visit family this summer. Sharafat came back about two months ago. Zamir decided to stay a few weeks longer.
With the deadline for U.S. troops’ withdrawal approaching and the Taliban advancing, Sharafat felt like he wasn’t simply saying goodbye as he left his home country.
“It was, goodbye, we’ll never see you again,” he said.
The Taliban, whose previous rule was marked by brutality and retaliatory killings, swept to power and took the capital, Kabul, with surprising speed. That left Zamir and thousands of other endangered Afghans needing to escape, despite Taliban assurances that their rule will be different this time.
Zamir said they tried to reach Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on three successive days. They lied their way through Taliban checkpoints. But the first two days, they turned back because there was shooting and chaos at the airport.
On the third day they got into the airport. But they were separated from a brother who got stuck behind a gate outside the airport. It took hours, but Zamir enlisted the help of a U.S. Marine Corps officer, and they were able to bring the brother in.
They were loaded onto a U.S. cargo plane and flown to Qatar and then Germany. They were in cramped quarters with other refugees for four days in each place, Zamir said. Food was in short supply, with desperately hungry refugees sometimes fighting over what little there was.
Waiting for the group to arrive in the Eppley Airfield terminal, Sharafat, with his wife and toddler beside him, said he was relieved and happy that they were going to make it.
“I am really keen to see my sister,” he said. “She is the one that I was missing the most.”
When the group came walking up the concourse, Sharafat waved quickly so they would know that he was there and their reunion was near. He and his wife managed to walk calmly to meet them.
He embraced them one by one.
Happy to be reunited with his family, Sharafat couldn’t help thinking of other people, other families, still in danger in Afghanistan.
“Let’s pretend it’s not my family,” he said. “I still have to care about others. I have friends that their families are there, and others who are at risk because of us.”
He said he was grateful to the U.S. military but believes that more needs to be done to help America’s allies and their families.
“It’s not something that we’re hoping for; it’s our right,” Sharafat said. “It’s our right. It’s so shameful to leave behind like that.”
