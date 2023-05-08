Seven of Nebraska’s regional airports will see rebuilt runways, taxiways or hangars with the help of $17.4 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said this week in a press release.

The grants to airports in Ainsworth, Burwell, Norfolk, North Platte, Scottsbluff, Sidney and Wayne are part of the FAA’s second round of Airport Improvement Program grants.

Under the program, the FAA typically pays 90% and the local airport 10% of improvement projects.

Scottsbluff’s Western Nebraska Regional Airport received the largest single grant: $12.1 million to mill and resurface Runway 12/30, the 8,200-foot runway used for instrument landings, Airport Manager Raul Aguallo told the Scottsbluff Star-Herald.

Aguallo said the work will begin in July and continue for four months. He said the airfield will be closed from Aug. 21-30, temporarily halting the airport’s daily SkyWest Airlines round-trip flights to Denver.

The next-largest grant, for $2.9 million, was awarded to the North Platte Regional Airport for reconstruction of a taxiway. Karl Stefan Memorial Field will receive $600,000 to install runway lighting, airfield guidance signs and a runway vertical/visual guidance system.

At the four other airports, grants will go toward the construction of new hangars:

Ainsworth Regional — $553,980

Burwell Cram Field — $235,540

Sidney Municipal/Lloyd W. Carr Field — $451,562

Wayne Municipal/Stan Morris Field — $450,000

NDOT assisted the airport authorities in applying for the grants and will help administer the funds as the projects progress, said Ann Richart, director of the department’s Aeronautics Division.

“We’re happy to be able to partner with the FAA Central Region in Kansas City to get this essential grant funding to our airports,” Richart said in the press release.

In recent months, several airports have also received funding under a separate program that is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in 2021. The law created three new aviation-support programs.

In January, Omaha’s Eppley Airfield received a $21 million grant for the next phase of construction on the airport’s terminal entrance drive. Lincoln Airport received $415,000 for improvements to the terminal and its security screening area.

Airports in Kearney, Grand Island and North Platte also recently received grants of about $1 million each for various improvements.

This report includes information from the Scottsbluff Star-Herald.

