Several landowners challenge approval of Nebraska solar farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Several landowners have gone to court to challenge the county board's approval of a massive solar farm that is planned just east of Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that attorneys for four landowners have said they are appealing the decision approving the project in Lancaster County District Court.

The landowners argue that the project shouldn’t have been approved because the zoning decision would violate state law and wasn’t consistent with the facts.

Chicago-based Ranger Power wants to build a 250-megawatt solar farm on roughly 2,800 acres just east of Lincoln between O Street and Havelock Avenue.

The county approved the company’s plan to put solar panels on agricultural land that previously could only be used for agricultural purposes or as green spaces. In some places, the solar panels could be placed 450 feet from homes of landowners who didn’t sign a lease to be part of the project.

Attorney Dennis Tegtmeier said the new zoning rules would allow solar panels as close as 50 feet from the edge of his client's property, which would be surrounded on three sides by solar panels.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0