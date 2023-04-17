Several years of below-average precipitation and an increased demand for irrigation to maintain crop yields have reduced groundwater levels across most of Nebraska, according to a recent report by University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers.

About three-fourths of the state’s 4,787 observation wells experienced a decline in groundwater levels from spring 2021 to spring 2022, according to the report from the UNL School of Natural Resources’ Conservation and Survey Division.

Aaron Young, a survey geologist with the natural resources school, said groundwater levels can fluctuate fairly significantly depending on precipitation amounts and how much pumping irrigators have to do.

“The less precipitation we get, the less water is available to recharge the aquifer (and) the more water we need to pull out to irrigate crops,” he said.

In a really wet year like 2019, by contrast, groundwater levels typically rebound, he said.

Precipitation has been short in the state for the past two reporting periods. Some 96% of weather reporting stations in Nebraska had below-average precipitation during the 2020-21 reporting period and 68% reported levels below the 30-year average during the 2021-22 time frame.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week designated 55 of the state’s 93 counties as primary natural disaster areas because of the ongoing drought, making farmers and ranchers eligible for federal assistance, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. An additional 27 counties were designated because of their proximity to the original 55 counties.

Drought conditions have eased somewhat in Nebraska since the start of the year, but 98% of the state remains in some level of drought, with more than three-fourths in severe drought or worse. Nearly one-third are in extreme drought or worse.

Young said the groundwater declines could cause problems for agricultural producers in the short-term. The combination of below-average precipitation and the need for increased pumping resulted in some significant declines in groundwater levels last year — more than 10 feet in some areas.

He noted, however, that the university’s annual groundwater reports don’t paint a full picture of groundwater supplies in Nebraska.

In the long-term, Young said he’s not overly concerned about recent declines because Nebraska has a lot of groundwater.

Nebraska is one of eight states that share the High Plains Aquifer, covering about one-third of it. But that one-third accounts for about 70% of the aquifer’s water volume. The state has a lot more water to draw from than areas like western Kansas and northern Texas, where depletion has been severe.

Many western Kansas farmers, according to a High Plains Public Radio report, have voluntarily cut back on how much they irrigate their crops. Others have been forced to adapt as their wells have run dry.

In Nebraska, changes in groundwater levels since irrigation began have varied greatly, ranging from increases of more than 120 feet to declines of about 130 feet. For most of the state, the net change in groundwater levels since before development began has been less than 20 feet.

Parts of Chase, Perkins, Dundy and Box Butte counties in southwest Nebraska have experienced significant and sustained declines in groundwater levels, according to the report. Irrigation wells are particularly dense in those counties, annual precipitation is low and there is little or no surface water to recharge groundwater.

But the recent declines could have an impact on irrigators in the near-term. Most natural resources districts have management systems in place that trigger lower pumping allocations if declines reach pre-determined levels, Young said. The NRDs will be making those decisions in the coming weeks.

The hope is that more rain in the coming weeks and months, combined with some of this winter’s snow, will prevent some of those allocation triggers from going into effect, he said.

But the researchers are seeing additional declines in groundwater levels in eastern Nebraska this spring as they gather data for next year’s report.

“If we have another year of drought, this could be a significant issue come this time next year,” he said.

Managers of the Lower Big Blue NRD in southeast Nebraska will watch groundwater levels particularly closely this spring. The NRD’s board in December placed a 180-day moratorium on drilling new high-capacity wells, the type typically used for irrigation.

Tyler Weishahn, the NRD’s assistant manager, said officials sought to use a stay during the off-season to limit development. The NRD issued a similar stay and revised its rules, including its well-permitting process, in 2013 after the drought year of 2012.

While the NRD has just under 2,500 active irrigation wells, on the low-end of the scale, it also has a spottier aquifer. Managers are in the process of taking spring readings from monitoring wells. The board will review them and determine next steps. The moratorium otherwise runs out June 6.

