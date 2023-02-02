Will Frei had a grateful heart on Wednesday.

The day before, two men had come to the rescue of his pregnant wife and toddler son when they fell to the ground while fleeing the west Omaha Target where an active shooter was roaming the floor.

“Some guys were across the street at the gas station, they saw it happening, backed the car up and tossed them in,” he said.

The store, 17810 West Center Road, opened for two hours Wednesday afternoon so those who left belongings could retrieve them. In ones and twos, people came back for purses, baby carriers and car keys.

Frei was there to pick up his wife’s purse.

“Nick and Levi” from White Horse Utilities were the two men, he said.

“I want to give those guys credit. They were awesome to jump in and help out,” Frei said.

Police shot and killed the gunman, 32-year-old Joseph Jones of suburban Omaha. No one else was shot.

The trauma was evident among those returning Wednesday. Some were still too shaken up to talk.

“I don’t even want to be here,” said one young mother who came with her mother to pick up her coat.

A cousin accompanied Julie Richard to the store so that she wouldn’t have to go alone.

“Very numb, pretty shaky today,” is how Richard described herself. “I just can’t believe that it happened, that it was real.”

Like Frei, Richard wanted to talk about how grateful she was.

“Law enforcement was amazing,” she said. “The amount of cops and emergency vehicles that came flooding in, and how everyone cared for each other as we ran out, making sure people were OK.”

Richard said she didn’t see the shooter.

“I heard the first shot and a scream, and people started running,” she said. “It was eerily quiet after the scream.”

Like Frei’s wife, Richard ran out a back door.

Jesse Wiese returned to the Target with his fiancée, Eden Twyford, to get his car keys.

Wiese had worked five years at the store, and Tuesday had been his final day.

“An awful (final) day,” he said via sign language as Twyford provided the spoken words. On Wednesday, he was starting to feel better, he said.

Wiese, who is deaf, signed that he didn’t hear the shots, but was working side-by-side with a coworker in the laundry aisle.

“His good friend Dallas was right next to him,” Twyford said. “He grabbed his shirt and just yanked him out, and they ran out the exit,” where the two helped families reunite.

On Wednesday, his thoughts were with his coworkers.

“He hopes that his friends and teammates are safe and ... feel better, too,” Twyford said.

