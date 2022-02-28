Sheriff: 1 hospitalized following Lincoln-area farm fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man was hospitalized early Monday with burns to his hands and face following a fire at a small farm near Lincoln, Lancaster County Sheriff's officials said.

Firefighters were called around 4:30 a.m. to the Shadow Brook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery just southwest of Lincoln, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Arriving firefighters found the main business structure fully engulfed in flames, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 37-year-old man who lives in a house on the farm was taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to Sheriff’s Capt. Tom Brookhouser. The house on the property didn’t catch fire, Brookhouser said, but the $200,000 business building was destroyed.

Shadow Brook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery is a 34-acre diversified farming operation produces and sells vegetables and goat cheeses.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

