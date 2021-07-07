Sheriff: 1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in western Nebraska

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — One person has died in a two-vehicle fiery crash in central Nebraska’s Custer County, investigators there said.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on state Highway 70 about 7 miles (11.3 kilometers) east of Westerville, television station KSNB reported. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened when a westbound car driven by Peggie Myers, 58, of Broken Bow, crossed the center line, hit another car and burst into flames.

Myers was taken to a Broken Bow hospital, where she later died of her injuries. The 23-year-old driver of the other car was flown to a Kearney hospital, where she remained in critical condition Wednesday morning, KSNB reported.

