Sheriff: 1 man killed, another injured in Scottsbluff crash

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — One man was killed and another injured in a crash at a rural intersection outside of Scottsbluff this week, officials in western Nebraska said.

The crash happened before dawn Wednesday about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) southeast of Scottsbluff, the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said a westbound vehicle driven by Estevan Teniente, 32, of Minatare, left the road and rolled. The crash threw Teniente from the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A 27-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was taken to a Scottsbluff hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigators said neither man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

