Sheriff: 2 killed in crash in southeastern Nebraska crash
AP

  • Updated
DEWITT, Neb. (AP) — Two people, including a teenager, died in a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Nebraska, officials there said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday during dense fog at the intersection of a county road and state Highway 103 near Tri County School just northwest of DeWitt, station KWBE reported.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a car driven by a 51-year-old man failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into a pickup truck. The driver of the car died at the scene, investigators said. A 16-year-old passenger in the car was rushed to a Lincoln hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Officials said the driver of the truck was not injured.

Sheriff's officials did not immediately release the names of those killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

