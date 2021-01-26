 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Burglary suspect caught after getting stuck in snow
AP

Sheriff: Burglary suspect caught after getting stuck in snow

  • Updated
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man was arrested in a burglary after getting stuck in the snow outside the victim's home.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the homeowners noticed a sport utility vehicle in their driveway Monday night and went to see if the driver needed help. There was no one inside, but they saw some of their belongings from a storage shed, including a fishing tackle box and motorcycle helmet, the Lincoln Journal Star reports.

Deputies followed fresh tracks in the snow to the neighbor’s house, where they found the 25-year-old suspect. The Nebraska man had walked to the home to seek help.

Wagner said they arrested him on suspicion of burglary and theft. The SUV also had been stolen out of Lincoln.

