Sheriff IDs woman killed, man wounded in police shootout
Sheriff IDs woman killed, man wounded in police shootout

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Nebraska have identified a Wyoming couple at the center of a police shootout over the weekend that saw a woman killed and a man with her critically injured.

Hailey Stainbrook, 30, of Casper, Wyoming, died and Christian Alexander, 26, of Evansville, Wyoming, was critically wounded Saturday during a shootout with police in Lincoln, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

The couple were suspected in a robbery reported in the parking lot of a Lincoln hotel around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff Terry Wagner said a Nebraska state trooper later spotted their vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Wyoming, and a chase ensued in which Alexander fired at officers.

Once the vehicle was stopped, two state troopers and a Lincoln police officer exchanged gunfire with the couple, Wagner said. Alexander was shot several times, and Stainbrook was also shot after she pulled out a gun, the sheriff said.

Stainbrook died at after undergoing emergency surgery. Alexander was in intensive care with life-threatening injuries.

A state trooper also suffered minor injures in a collision while chasing the suspects, Wagner said.

